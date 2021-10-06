No official celebration of World Teachers' Day in Afghanistan on Oct 5

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 6 (ANI): World Teacher's Day, which is celebrated on October 5 each year, has not been celebrated this year in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country.

According to TOLO News, this year no official ceremony was held yesterday.

Fewer students have celebrated the day while most of them not able to do as female students over Grade 6 have not been allowed back to school under the Taliban regime so far.

Expressing disappointment, a number of female teachers said that after gaining higher education degrees they are not able to teach, TOLO News reported.

"I am disappointed because those who have studied hard and obtained even master's degrees are unable to work and teach," said Saeda Sadat, a teacher.



While, Laili Bashar Khamosh, a manager of a private school in Kabul, said the mothers of some students are teachers, but they are at home right now. "Today our students came here and congratulated us on the occasion of teacher's day, but themselves were very unhappy."

TOLO News reported quoting a student named Sumaia Sharifi, "this celebration was not the celebration I expected. I expected more and had more plans."

Meanwhile, a number of teachers complained that they have not been paid their salaries for three months, and they face severe financial problems.

"This is a very difficult situation for a teacher whose food and clothes comes from their salary," said Sayed Rasool Karimi, a teacher.

The Ministry of Education, however, in a statement congratulated the teachers on the day and said that it will try to address the teachers' problems, according to Afghan media.

On Friday, a group of women in Kabul protested against the closing of schools and colleges for female students, saying that this is a violation of their fundamental rights in Afghan society.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime. (ANI)

