No one should dare to occupy Sindh, Balochistan provinces: Fazlur Rehman

Quetta [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should not "dare" to occupy Sindh or Balochistan provinces.

Speaking at the Sunday's anti-government rally at Ayub stadium in Quetta, Rehman said, "No one should think that they can usurp the resources of smaller provinces, make changes to the 18th Amendment or reduce the National Finance Commission Award."

"Let me add to this today that be it Sindh or Balochistan, it is the right of the people to their islands. No one should dare think that they can occupy the property of these provinces," he further said.

Rehman slammed the Pakistan government of isolating the country in the international arena.

"Today even Afghanistan is not talking about you...There was a time when it was under discussion that a gas pipeline from Iran to India should go via Pakistan. You have turned those projects to dust," he said.



"Today Afghanistan doesn't have any interest in you. Nor Iran. Today it is in India's camp. China has also gone away from you. It means that you do not have a foreign policy," he added.

During the rally, Rehman condemned the arrest of PML-N leader Safdar Awan and the detention of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar at the Quetta airport.

Detention of Dawar was "contrary to Balochistan's traditions", he said.

This is the third power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement). Similar rallies were held in Karachi and Gujranwala. (ANI)



