No party can expel another from Pakistan Democratic Movement , says Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said no party has the right to kick another out from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

His remarks came amid reports regarding his interest in seeing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) rejoin the alliance.

"No party has the right to bring or kick another party out [of the allaince]. PDM is a forum and decisions are taken with consensus," The News International quoted Shahbaz as saying.

Sharif also shared with the media personnel the agenda for PDM meeting, scheduled for Saturday. He said that the meeting that will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman will discuss the country's political situation.

Shahbaz said the alliance will also discuss the budget that will be presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government next month and the situation in Afghanistan.

The PML-N president has been focusing his efforts on bringing the PPP and the ANP back into the PDM fold to put pressure on the government once again,The News International reported.

The Opposition leader also slammed that ruling party for their "failures", saying that they speak about the state of Madina every day but do not implement "anything".

Earlier, Sharif urged all the opposition parties to join hands to lead the anti-govt movement against Imran Khan.

On April 6, the ANP, and on April 11, the PPP had parted ways with the PDM after the latter served it a show-cause notice. The notice was served after PPP got Pakistan former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani appointed as the leader of the Opposition in the Senate, going against PDM's decisions, and ANP supported the move.

According to The News International, PPP was asked to explain its move to get appointed its candidate, Gillani, as Leader of Opposition in Senate, without first obtaining the consent of parties of the Opposition alliance.

It further reported that ANP, on the other hand, was issued a notice for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gillani designated by roping in senators from the government's ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to complete the numbers required. (ANI)