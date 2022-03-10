No progress on ceasefire, humanitarian corridors after Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey

Antalya [Turkey], March 10 (ANI): The talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey amid the third week of war between the two nations failed to yield any progress on a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors, said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"Ukraine, Russia made no progress towards agreeing on a ceasefire after the Russian invasion at tense talks in Turkey," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said he raised the prospect of establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee from the besieged city of Mariupol, but "unfortunately Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit himself to it."



In a press conference following the short meeting, Kuleba said a 24-hour ceasefire was also raised in order "to resolve the most pressing humanitarian issues," but he said they "did not make progress" on the issue "since it seems there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia."

Kuleba said they did agree to continue efforts to "seek a solution to the humanitarian issues on the ground," and added that he is ready to meet again "in this format if there are prospects for substantial discussion and seeking solutions."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed that a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will take place in Turkey's Antalya.

"In #Antalya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov holds a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry #Kuleba," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

