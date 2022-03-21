No-trust motion against Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto accuses Pak speaker of violating Constitution

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson and Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday hit out at the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar for violating the Constitution by not convening the NA session within two weeks of requisition request by the Opposition, local media reported.

Addressing a press briefing, Bhutto pointed out that there was a 14-day limit after the requisition to call a session, stressing that the speaker could not go beyond the limit as it was "unconstitutional," The Dawn reported.

The PPP leader further said that he had not thought that the government would move to "violate" the Constitution. "The government is now sensing its defeat and it is now making unconstitutional attempts," Bhutto was quoted in the report.

The development comes after the Pakistan National Assembly Speaker summoned a session of the National Assembly of Pakistan in Islamabad on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bhutto also used the occasion to take jibes at Imran Khan, saying that the Prime Minister was hoping that the "neutrality status" of the establishment underwent a change, the report said. He was referring to the military spokesperson's statement earlier that said the Army had nothing to do with politics, calling for an end to speculation regarding its role in political affairs.



"There's nothing called neutrality in politics, only animals stay neutral," Imran Khan had said at a rally in Lower Dir on March 11 in a profanity-laced speech. Khan had used the rally to hurl abuses on several key Opposition leaders.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

Earlier today, Imran Khan warned the Opposition saying "you are going to lose this match badly"

On Saturday, Pakistan Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif had also slammed National Assembly Speaker Qaiser for siding with Imran Khan stating that the former should "come to his senses".

Sharif also condemned the recent attack on the Sindh House saying, "Whatever happened at the Sindh House was not a trivial matter." He said that the attack was not only about the integrity of Sindh but was an assault on Pakistan. (ANI)

