No trust vote: Pak opposition leader Abbasi blames National Assembly Speaker Qaiser of being 'biased'

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday expressed frustration over the delay in conducting voting on no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan and claimed that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is biased.

Abbasi said that the right to bring about a no-confidence motion is democratic and a constitutional right, adding that the votes cannot be bought this time, reported Geo News.

"The speaker was biased since day one, and is still showing his bias," the senior leader claimed.

He also added that anyone who breaks the Constitution, regardless of whether it is the speaker of the National Assembly or the prime minister, will have to face Article 6 of the Constitution, reported Geo News.

Expressing his frustration over the delay in holding the session for the vote of no confidence, he said, "votes can be bought with money", suggesting that the current government has bought votes in the past to stay in power.



Abbasi also added that people now want to leave the government's side and join the Opposition.

"The biggest example of money laundering is foreign funding, and the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) both are silent on this matter," he said, suggesting that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI's) government foreign funding case could potentially be an insight into the party's illegal activities, reported Geo News.

Throwing shade on the recent resignation of PM's ex-adviser on accountability and interior leader Shahzad Akbar, Abbasi pleaded Imran Khan to tell where he is right now. A few months ago, Akbar stepped down from his office without giving a reason for his resignation.

Meanwhile, Qaiser convened a crucial session of the lower house to deliberate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25, reported Geo News.

According to a notification, the NA session will be held at Parliament House on Friday at 11 am. The 14-day constitutional deadline to convene the NA session on the Opposition requisition will expire on March 21.

Earlier today, the Opposition threatened Qaiser, saying that it will move against him if he did not follow the rules on Monday, aiming to prevent a delay of at least four days in the vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

