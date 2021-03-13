'No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh, India will be discussed during PM Modi's visit'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 13 (ANI): No unresolved bilateral issues will be discussed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday.

"No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka. We are happy that he is coming. It shows the height of diplomatic maturity and achievement," Momen told reporters here, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"This will be PM Modi's first foreign trip in more than a year mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other heads of state only visit Dhaka during their stay, but PM Modi will go to remote parts of the country," he added.



On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary, the Bangladesh government will organise a 10-day program from March 17 to March 26. Heads of state and government of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives are also attending the event.

According to Dhaka Tribune, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26. The next day, he will visit Hindu temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj's Orakandi. He is also scheduled to pay his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his tomb in Tungiapara.

Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920, in Tungipara village in the Faridpur district. He is also referred to as 'Jatir Pita'. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh. (ANI)

