No updates at this stage: MEA on reports of Modi-Abe summit to be shifted out of Guwahati

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that there is no update to share on the reports that the venue of the India-Japan summit is likely to be shifted out of Guwahati.

When asked that the venue of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will be shifted out of Guwahati, the MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said, "I am not in a position to clarify on it. I have no updates on the matter at this stage."

While addressing a press conference here, the MEA Spokesperson further said if there is an update, it will be announced in due course.

Earlier, some media reports hinted that the venue for Modi-Abe summit could be shifted considering the prevailing situation in North-East which has arisen in the wake of Parliament approving the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

On Friday, the MEA had announced that the India-Japan annual summit will take place from December 15 to 17.

"We hope that the summit which will take place will give a boost and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

The announcement came days after India and Japan held their maiden 2+2 ministerial dialogue. (ANI)

