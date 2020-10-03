Non-violence will always be 'relevant' to address burning issues: TS Tirumurti

New York [US], October 3 (ANI): Non-violence will always be "relevant" to address the burning issues and we need to practice it as a "potent weapon" for the truth and to cleanse ourselves, Indian Envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti said on Friday (local time).

Speaking at a virtual event titled 'Gandhi@150: A non-violent approach to peace and development', Tirumurti said, "We need to practice non-violence as a potent weapon for truth and to cleanse our own outer and inner selves. On International Day of Non-Violence, let's not forget our pursuit of truth even as we remember our pursuit of non-violence."

"Non-violence is and will always be directly relevant to address the burning issues of the day. Let us not forget that these issues are not merely those which are external to us but those which are internal to us too," he added.



On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also addressed the event and called on the international community to be inspired by Gandhi's spirit and the enduring principles of the UN Charter.

Guterres said that Gandhi's birth anniversary is also celebrated as the 'International Day of Non-Violence' and it re-emphasises the power of non-violence and peaceful protest.

"This international day highlights the remarkable power of non-violence and peaceful protest. It is also a timely reminder to strive to pull values that Gandhi lived by -- the promotion of dignity, equal protection for all and communities living together in peace," he said.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. (ANI)

