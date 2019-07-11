North Korea amends Constitution to make Kim official head of state

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 11 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday amended its Constitution to declare Kim Jong-un as the official head of the state.

"The new constitution, revised in April's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) session, states that the chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC), the communist state's highest seat of power, serves as its supreme leader that "represents the country," Naenara, a North Korean propaganda website was cited by Yonhap News Agency.

So far, Kim ruled as the Chairman of State Affairs Commission.

The previous constitution stated that the chairman of the SAC served as supreme leader. It was the president of the Presidium of the SPA who represents the country as nominal head of state.

Kim was re-elected as chairman of the SAC in April. Pyongyang's state media earlier addressed him by using a new title of "supreme representative," spawning speculation over a possible constitutional revision to expand Kim's power.

In April, Choe Ryong-hae, considered one of the closest aides to the leader, was elected to replace Kim Yong-nam as the president of the Presidium of the SPA. (ANI)

