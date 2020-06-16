North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 16 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday has blown up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, sharply escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula after near-daily threats to punish Seoul over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets.

According to Yonhap news agency, explosions were heard and smoke was seen on near the industrial complex located at the border town.

This development comes after the relations between the two neighbours soured last week as North Korea threatened state-level action as Seoul failed to curb the campaign of South-based defectors of dropping anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border.

The sister of Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, said the counteraction would include demolishing the inactive South Korean industrial compound in Kaesong, shutting down the joint communications office, and withdrawing from the bilateral military agreements.

On June 9, the North-run Korean Central News Agency said that all communication channels with South had been completely cut, including military channels and the highest-level channel between the heads of state.

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, their counterparts from North have stopped responding to military communications. (ANI)

