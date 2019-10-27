Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong Chol with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
North Korea demands US to resume denuclearisation talks

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:28 IST

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 27 (ANI): North Korean officials on Sunday warned the United States that Pyongyang will only wait till the end of the year before coming up with what they called "a courageous decision".
North Korea state media officials reported that Pyongyang called the working-level negotiations in Sweden a failure and asked Washington to break the deadlock in the denuclearisation talks, NHK World reported.
Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the NK's Workers' Party on Sunday accused the US of unilaterally demanding denuclearisation and trying to isolate their country.
The North Korean leader's statement comes after the North's working-level nuclear talks with the United States collapsed in Stockholm earlier this month, with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
Yong Chol also said that it would be a mistake for Washington to ignore the year-end deadline provided to further the nuclear negotiations process.
The statement carried by the official said that the diplomatic relations between the two countries have sustained because of the "close personal relationship" between Kim and US President Donald Trump.
North Korea has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, while the US has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed until the communist country completely stops its nuclear weapons programme. (ANI)

