North Korea displays submarine-launched ballistic missile during military parade

Pyongyang [North Korea], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has once again demonstrated a submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade that commemorated the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday.



The military parade was held in Pyongyang on Thursday.

"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," KCNA reported.

Most recently, Pyongyang held a military parade in October on the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea where it also showcased a submarine-launched missile and a new intercontinental ballistic missile. (ANI/Sputnik)

