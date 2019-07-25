Flag of North Korea (representative image)
North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:34 IST

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles from near its east coast town of Wonsan into the East Sea, the South Korean military said.
Yonhap news agency confirmed that the North "fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m. (local time), from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometres," after quoting South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS added.
The launchings were the first such test since US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on June 30 in South Korea near the Demilitarized Zone.
The previous tests were fired on May 9, when North Korea launched what military experts called short-range ballistic missiles. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:33 IST

Western Europe hits record temperature

Berlin [Germany], July 25 (ANI): Parts of Western Europe, including Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Britain on Wednesday recorded the highest temperatures this summer season with the mercury soaring above than 40 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:27 IST

Russia Probe 'not a witch hunt', says Robert Mueller

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Former US special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday testified that his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was "not a witch hunt," pushing back on President Donald Trump's claims in his first-ever congressional testimony.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 01:59 IST

Muller dubs Trump's WikiLeaks praise as 'problematic'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Former US special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday asserted that he found statements by Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign praising WikiLeaks, "problematic."

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 01:41 IST

UK will exit EU on Oct 31, assures Boris Johnson

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised that Britain will exit from the European Union on October 31. He asserted that his 'new and better deal' will pave the way for Britain to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 01:09 IST

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 108

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 25 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since last two week in Nepal has risen to 108, with 33 others still missing, the country's Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:22 IST

India provides Nepal clearance to operationalise suspension...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 24 (ANI): India on Wednesday provided clearance to the government of Nepal to operationalise suspension bridge at the Darchula border.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:38 IST

Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming UK Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:36 IST

Military govt in bad democracy is like curing cancer with...

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday gave a strange answer when asked about the steps taken by his government to ensure that his country's military operates under its civilian leadership.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Boris Johnson officially becomes UK Prime Minister

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Beginning a new chapter in the British politics, Boris Johnson on Wednesday officially became the Prime Minister of the country, following the official step down of his predecessor Theresa May.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:04 IST

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu likely to visit India soon: Ron Malka

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu would likely visit India "in the near future" to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, confirms Ron Malka, the Israel ambassador to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:36 IST

As Imran Khan defends media freedom in Pak, Maryam Nawaz's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): In yet another instance manifesting the muzzling of media in Pakistan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's press conference on Wednesday was blacked out by TV news channel in the country.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:21 IST

Arunachal Pradesh 'integral and inalienable' part of India: Government

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India had reacted sharply to China's objection on President Ram Nath Kovind's 2017 visit to Arunachal Pradesh on the ground that the northeastern state is an "integral and inalienable" part of the country.

