North Korea fires ballistic missile, says Japanese Prime Minister

Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI): North Korea has launched a ballistic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Pyongyang fired what seemed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) eastward Friday, Yonhap news agency reported citing a defence source.

Japanese Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow." South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) earlier announced that North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile.

The JCS did not specify the details regarding the ballistic missile. The preliminary analysis conducted by the military has hinted that it is an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency reported citing a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The development comes after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States bolsters its "extended deterrence" commitment to regional allies.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has directed officials to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets. He has said that officials must take all measures for precautions. He has ordered the officials to collect and analyze information and provide adequate information.

Japanese Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "PM's instructions Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. 2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets. 3. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies."

Earlier on November 17, North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Thursday. South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS), said that it has detected the launch. It said that the ballistic missile was launched from the Wonsan area in Kangwon province at 10:48 am (local time).

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff stated that the missile flew around 240 kilometres at an apogee of around 47 kilometres at a top speed of Mach 4. The JCS in a text message sent to reporters termed North Korean ballistic missile launches as acts of "significant provocation" that undermine peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and in the international community.

"The series of North Korean ballistic missile launches are acts of significant provocation that undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community, and a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Yonhap news agency quoted South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff as saying in a text message sent to reporters. (ANI)