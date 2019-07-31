North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off East Coast

Seoul [North Korea], July 31 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday morning fired multiple "unidentified projectiles" off its East Coast, the South Korean military has said.

The projectiles were launched from the South Hamgyong Province, located on the east coast of North Korea, Yonhap news agency cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

The JCS added that it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.

The launch has come six days after North Korea fired two new short-range ballistic missiles into the east sea. The incident was downplayed by US President Donald Trump, who argued that that the country tested a "smaller missile", which is something that a lot of countries do.

The recent launches have come less than a month after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations. (ANI)

