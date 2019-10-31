Representative image
North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:48 IST

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 31 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles towards the East Sea.
"The projectiles were fired from areas in South Pyongan Province in the afternoon. Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," said South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff, as quoted by the Yonhap.
Further details are yet to be ascertained regarding the type of the projectile and the flight range.
Pyongyang last test-fired on October 2, when it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile.
This projectile launch comes hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un passed on a condolence message to South Korean President Moon Jae-in over his mother's demise. (ANI)

