North Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:49 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 2 (ANI): North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korean military said.
The projectiles were fired at 2:59 am (local time) and 3:23 am from the South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, as cited by Yonhap news agency.
The JCS added that it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.
This is the third such projectile launch by North Korea in just over a week. The first launch was downplayed by US President Donald Trump, who argued that that the country tested a "smaller missile", which is something that a lot of countries do.
The recent launches have come less than a month after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:41 IST

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): The United States is preparing to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war, US officials have said.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:15 IST

4 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 2 (ANI): Four Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:08 IST

India expresses grave concern over US military aid to Pak

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 : India has expressed grave concern over the recent US military assistance to Pakistan, and has taken up the matter with the Trump Administration, the MEA said on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:53 IST

Yemen: Death toll in twin attacks rises to 49

Aden [Yemen], Aug 2 (ANI): The death toll in the twin attacks targetting Yemeni military forces in country's southern province of Aden on Thursday has risen to 49, Interior Ministry said.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:43 IST

6.8 magnitude quake rattles Chile

Santiago [Chile], Aug 2 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of central Chile on Thursday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:21 IST

626 families in Sri Lanka handed over houses built by Tata

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 2 (ANI): As many as 626 families and 114 shop owners in Sri Lanka on Thursday were handed over well-built houses and commercial spaces constructed by Indian real estate company Tata Housing under the Slave Island Redevelopment Project.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:48 IST

President Kovind arrives in Guinea

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Guinea on Thursday on the third leg of his three-nation tour to the West African region.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:19 IST

US to impose additional 10pc tariff on Chinese goods: Trump

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): The United States will impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on the remaining USD 300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective from September 1, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:20 IST

Lawsuit filed in Nepal Court after US-Bangla plane crash victims...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 1 (ANI): Families of seven people, who lost their lives in the US-Bangla plane crash last year, filed a lawsuit in Nepal court after the air carrier denied compensation to them as per Montreal Convention 1999 and other globally accepted aviation accords.

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:53 IST

Pak EC to announce Maryam Nawaz's party designation verdict on Aug 27

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) political party.

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:25 IST

Iran slams sanctions on Zarif, says US 'afraid' of top diplomat

Tehran [Iran], Aug 1 (ANI): Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday said that the United States's decision to impose sanctions on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif implies that Washington is 'afraid' of the top diplomat.

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:41 IST

Jaishankar meets British, Indonesian counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his British and Indonesian counterparts at the Bangkok Convention Centre on Thursday.

