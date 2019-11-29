North Korea: Kim Jong-un 'satisfied' with recent test of super-large multiple rocket launcher

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 29 (Sputnik/ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the most recent test of a super-large multiple launch rocket system and had expressed his great satisfaction with the results of the launch, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Friday.

On Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that Pyongyang had fired two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan using what appeared to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher.

The two missiles flew around 380 kilometres at an altitude of 97 kilometres.

According to the KCNA, Thursday's launch was aimed at checking combat applicability of the super-large multiple rocket launcher.

Apart from Kim, the launch was observed by high-ranked officials from the Workers' Party of North Korea and the country's top military officials.

The most recent test launch by North Korea was met with a fresh wave of criticism from the West.

The UK and Germany have urged North Korea to stop conducting its missile tests and resume its denuclearisation talks with the US. (Sputnik/ANI)

