North Korea leader Kim Jong-un
North Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:35 IST

Pyongyang [North Korea], Sept 11 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday said that it has tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim "gave field guidance to the test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launcher again on Tuesday," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim also said that the latest test has finally verified the aspects related to its combat operation, characteristics of trajectory, accuracy and precise homing functions, adding the remaining step is to run a fire test "which is a most vivid character in terms of the power of multiple rocket launcher."
South Korea military has claimed that North Korea that Pyongyang launched two unidentified projectiles from its western region toward the East Sea. However, several people over social media have contended that North Korea actually fired three rockets.
"Here is something interesting. It looks like North Korea actually fired three rockets in the most recent test. In the first picture, the first rocket is being launched, and three launch tubes still have their caps. After the test (2nd & 3rd pics), only one tube appears unfired," tweeted Michael Duitsman Research Associate at Center for Nonproliferation Studies Rocket propulsion and radiological security.

Tuesday's firing was the 10th weapon test North Korea has conducted this year.
North Korea had first fired multiple short-range missiles in May, in what was an apparent frustration over the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in Vietnam in February, where the reclusive country and the US had reportedly failed to sort out their differences regarding sanction waivers. (ANI)

