North Korea sees 'fear' in Trump's reaction to denuclearisation stalemate

Moscow [Russia], Dec 9 (Sputnik/ANI): North Korea sees "fear" in US President Donald Trump's recent warning to Pyongyang not to abandon nuclear talks, according to a statement by an official of the reclusive communist country on Monday.

The North Korean ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearisation was off the table in the talks with the US, prompting Trump to urge the North to denuclearise "as promised."

Trump also threatened to use military force against Pyongyang after its newest arms test.

"The recent words and expressions spouted one after another by Trump sound like a threat to someone at a glance but they are a corroboration that he feels fear inside," North Korean ruling party's vice-chairman, Ri Su Yong, was quoted as saying by the state news agency KCNA.

The official speculated that Trump "is very anxious to know what we are thinking of now. And he feels very fretful about what will be done by us."

He made a cryptic promise that Pyongyang's "final judgment" would be made known by the end of this year.

The nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un broke down in February.

Since then, Pyongyang has demanded Washington to change its approach by the end of the year or it will be forced to take a "new path". (Sputnik/ANI)

