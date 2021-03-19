North Korea severs diplomatic ties with Malaysia for extraditing businessman to US

Seoul [South Korea], March 19 (ANI): North Korea on Friday said that it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing one of its nationals to the United States to face money laundering charges.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the North Korean businessman living in Malaysia is accused of supplying prohibited luxury items from Singapore to Pyongyang, in violation of UN sanctions.

Malaysia's top court ruled that the businessman can be extradited to the US, rejecting his appeal challenging the extradition request.



"This world-startling incident is an out-and-out product of anti-DPRK conspiracy created from the heinous policy of hostility by the United States aimed at isolating and suffocating our country and the pro-US subservience by the Malaysian authority," the official Korean Central News Agency said, using the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"With regard to the grave situation that has prevailed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby announces total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed a super-large hostile act against the DPRK in subservience to the US pressure," it added.

The news agency also claimed that the businessman was engaged in 'legitimate external trade activities', warning that the Malaysian authority will bear full responsibility for any consequences that occur between both countries.

North Korea also warned that the US will 'pay a due price', accusing it of being the "backstage manipulator and the main culprit of this incident". (ANI)

