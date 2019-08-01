North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's supervision: state media

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 1 (ANI): North Korea has tested a new rocket system in launches conducted on Wednesday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported on Thursday.
Korean Central News Agency reported that the North Korean leader "guided a test-fire of a newly developed large-calibre multiple launch guided rocket system on July 31."
"The test-fire scientifically confirmed that the tactical data and technical characteristics of the new-type large-calibre guided ordnance rocket reached the numerical values of its design, and verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system," the report added, as cited by Yonhap news agency.
South Korean military on Wednesday had assessed that the communist nation had fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. Following the development, the South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the tests and express their concerns.
The recent developments had come less than a month after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations to push forward Pyongyang's denuclearisation process. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:38 IST

President Kovind hails Indian diaspora in The Gambia

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appreciated the Indian diaspora for their hard work and for assimilating themselves well with the local Gambian community, thereby establishing a good reputation for the country in the African nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:24 IST

US imposes sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday imposed sanction on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:51 IST

Taliban hopeful of reaching agreement with US in upcoming talks

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Taliban has said that it is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the crucial round of peace negotiations between the two adversaries slated to be held later this week in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:14 IST

6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck near the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 01:37 IST

President Kovind to inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and...

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi at the Ebunjan Theatre in The Gambia on August 1 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, the MEA said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 01:03 IST

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza dead: US officials

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Hamza bin Laden, son of slain Al-Qaeda leader and terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to the intelligence obtained by the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:53 IST

Nepal witnesses 2 explosions, arson attacks

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Nepal's Nuwakot and Rautahat districts were rocked by two explosions on Wednesday, on the very same day that the banned Communist Party of Nepal called for a strike.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:49 IST

Pakistan: 20 killed as rains lash Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], July 31: At least 20 people lost their lives as parts of Sindh, including Karachi, experienced continuous rains since earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Pakistan: Approval given for inquiry against PPP's Khursheed Shah

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved for investigations against a member of Pakistan's National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Pakistan: Alleged 'Indian spy' arrested in DG Khan

D G Khan [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistani media on Wednesday claimed that an alleged "Indian spy" was arrested by local authorities from Rakhi Gaj here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:11 IST

B'desh Court rejects Khaleda Zia's bail plea in charitable trust...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:37 IST

India extends $500,000 assistance to Gambia during President...

Banjul [Gambia], July 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his Gambian counterpart President Adama Barrow in Banjul and promised to extend an assistance of USD 500,000 in support of skill development and cottage industry projects in the Gambia.

Read More
iocl