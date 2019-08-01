North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's supervision: state media

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 1 (ANI): North Korea has tested a new rocket system in launches conducted on Wednesday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported on Thursday.

Korean Central News Agency reported that the North Korean leader "guided a test-fire of a newly developed large-calibre multiple launch guided rocket system on July 31."

"The test-fire scientifically confirmed that the tactical data and technical characteristics of the new-type large-calibre guided ordnance rocket reached the numerical values of its design, and verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system," the report added, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

South Korean military on Wednesday had assessed that the communist nation had fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. Following the development, the South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the tests and express their concerns.

The recent developments had come less than a month after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations to push forward Pyongyang's denuclearisation process. (ANI)

