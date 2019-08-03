Representative Image
Representative Image

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's supervision: State media

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:32 IST

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 3 (ANI): North Korea tested its new rocket system again during the launches conducted on Friday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported.
Yonhap news agency cited a Korean Central News Agency report stating that the firing of "newly-developed large-calibre multiple launch guided rocket system early in the Friday morning" was "aimed to examine" its capabilities, such as flight performance and track control capability.
South Korean military had said yesterday that the communist nation had fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. Following the development, the South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the development.
The projectiles flew about 220 kilometres at an approximate altitude of 25 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was the third such launch in just over a week.
The recent developments had come less than a month after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations to push forward Pyongyang's denuclearisation process. (ANI)

