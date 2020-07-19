North Korean leader holds CMC meeting, discusses 'war deterrence'

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 19 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed "the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country," Yonhap reported citing state media.

According to KCNA, the "enlarged meeting discussed issues of intensifying the party's education and guidance of commanders and political officials of the people's army."

The meeting which took place on Saturday was attended by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Ri Pyong Chol.

Tensions on the peninsula escalated after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbour and in June blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

"Then there was a closed meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Party to examine the strategic mission of the major units for coping with the military situation in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula and the potential military threat and the alert posture and to discuss the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country," reported KCNA.

According to Sputnik, in June, North Korea's General Staff said that it was planning to redeploy troops to Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast, as well as restore guard posts in the demilitarized zone, which were removed after the inter-Korean summit in 2018. (ANI)