Norwegian charities pledge support to Afghanistan

Oslo [Norway], January 26 (ANI): Norwegian charities on Tuesday pledged support to Afghanistan during Taliban delegation visit to Oslo.

Representatives of Norwegian charities and organizations met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his three-day visit to Oslo, and pledged assistance to Afghanistan in various fields, including health and education, as reported by Ariana News.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on his Twitter account that the meeting was attended by seven Norwegian charitable organizations and associations.



He said that during the meeting, officials from Norwegian charities pledged humanitarian assistance in various areas, including health, education, agriculture and livestock, and demining.

According to Balkhi, Muttaqi assured the organizations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) full cooperation in the delivery of aid and equitable distribution, according to Ariana News.

Muttaqi led a 15-member delegation to Norway this week where they met with a broad range of officials and foreign representatives.

In addition to meeting Norwegian officials, the Taliban also met with dignitaries from the US, Canada and the United Kingdom, and with representatives of a number of European countries. (ANI)

