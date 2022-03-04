Not easy to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan's establishment-backed Imran Khan: Experts

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): As a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan echoes across Pakistan, it is difficult to immediately say whether it will succeed or fail to further strengthen the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, according to analysts.

According to a report in the local Pakistan publication, Daily Jasarat, experts have been quoted saying that since the country's Prime Minister has the full support of powerful elements of the establishment, it is not easy to bring a no-confidence motion against him.



At present the ruling coalition has a total of 179 members while the opposition claims to have the support of 24 members of the ruling party. According to transparent records, the PTI has 155 members, reported Daily Jasarat.

The ruling party has the clear support of seven members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), five members of Balochistan Awami Party, three members of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), two independent members, one member each by Jamhoori Watan Party and All Pakistan Muslim League.

On the other hand, the opposition coalition has the support of 162 members in the National Assembly. After the addition and subtraction, the ruling coalition has a lead of 17 votes, reported Daily Jasarat. (ANI)

