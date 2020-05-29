Not for us to opine: UN on Trump's offer to mediate on India-China border tensions

New York [USA], May 28 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday refrained from commenting on India-China border tensions and said that it is for both the countries to decide whether they want any mediator to resolve the matter or not.

"It would be for parties involved to decide who they would want to meditate, not for us to opine," UN Secretary-General Spokesperson replied to a question on US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between New Delhi and Beijing over border tensions in the eastern Ladakh region.

"We're looking at the situation and we urge parties to avoid any action that would make the situation even more tense," the spokesperson said during a press briefing.

The comment refers to a build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Indian and Chinese armies following a recent face-off in Ladakh.

Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" on a "now raging border dispute" between India and China.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" tweeted President Trump.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong has said that China and India pose no threat to each other and should resolve communication while not allowing to overshadow the bilateral relations.

Amid efforts to de-escalate the tensions with China in Ladakh through talks, the Indian military leadership had on Tuesday gave their inputs to the government on dealing with the situation.

Chief of Defence Staff had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the military inputs and suggestions to handle the situation in Ladakh where China has brought in more than 5000 troops who are deployed all along the Line of Actual Control at multiple locations from Daulat Beg Oldie to other areas in Ladakh.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on all aspects of the ongoing stand-off with China which started on May 5-6 with a swift movement of troops by the Chinese in Pangong Tso, Finger and Galwan Nala area. (ANI)

