Director of China Insititute in Fudan University Professor Zhang Weiwei
Director of China Insititute in Fudan University Professor Zhang Weiwei

Not joining RCEP a mistake by India, says Chinese professor

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's decision of not joining Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was a mistake, a Chinese academic has said, noting that RCEP was a great idea.
"RCEP is a great idea, don't need to be frightened by it. I remember when we discussed the idea why India preferred to stay outside RCEP, I think it is a mistake," Professor Zhang Weiwei, Director of China Institute in Fudan University, told ANI here.
Zhang, who is heading a high-level think tank delegation visiting India, made the remarks on the sidelines of an interactive session organised by the Chinese Embassy on China-India relations.
The RCEP is free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and FTA partners.
"There is a phase-out approach. Gradually reduce tariff and to that extent that area becomes more internationally competitive. You move up in international value chain. India should be more courageous in opening up and reform," Zhang said.
Echoing the similar sentiments, Zhu Caihua, deputy director, Institute of Foreign Trade in China, said the decision can be a great loss for India because RCEP actually provided a very good opportunity for India to be integrated regional production and would have helped speed up industrialisation and move up in the global value chain.
"I think the decision will make India lose opportunity to help its local enterprises to grow. China's history has shown us that only competition will make companies stronger and greater. Protection will never create great companies," she said.
Early this month, India had announced that it will not join RCEP agreement as its key concerns were not addressed.
The key issues behind India's decision included inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, possible circumvention of rules of origin, keeping the base year as 2014 and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:10 IST

US adds five sub-entities owned by Cuban military to list of...

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The United States has added five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to the list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:17 IST

Lebanon: Protests break out over reports of Mohammad Safadi...

Beirut [Lebanon], Nov 16 (ANI): Protestors in Lebanon, who have been demonstrating for past few weeks, once again took to streets on Thursday night (local time) reacting angrily to the reports of business tycoon and former Tripoli Member of Parliament Mohammad Safadi being nominated as the next Pri

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:58 IST

White House releases memo detailing April phone call between...

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The White House has released a memo detailing April phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:22 IST

Bolivia to expel Venezuelan diplomats from the country,...

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has announced that all Venezuelan diplomats would be expelled from the country for "violating diplomatic norms" following the resignation of President Morales.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:44 IST

Former US ambassador to Ukraine testifies in Trump impeachment hearing

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, testified during the public impeachment hearing of US President Donald Trump and discussed her time in Ukraine.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:22 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sajith Premadasa frontrunners in race to be...

Colombo [Sri Lanka] Nov 16 (ANI): Months after a deadly terror attack shattered the calm that Sri Lanka had and left over 250 people dead, the country heads to polls on November 16 to elect a new President.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:03 IST

Donald Trump's associate convicted of lying to Congress

Washington [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Roger Stone, the former campaigner of US President Donald Trump and his longtime associate, was convicted on Friday (local time) of lying to Congress and several other charges.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:13 IST

US playing Dalai Lama card shows it lacks strategic vision:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Calling the United States 'naive' for planning at raising the issue of Dalai Lama's succession at the United Nations, Director of China Institute at Fudan University Prof Zhang Weiwei has claimed Washington's actions signify that it lacks a 'strategic vision'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:27 IST

Nepal local government representatives on exposure visit to India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of Nepal local government representatives is in India for an exposure visit as a part of India's post-earthquake reconstruction effort.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:26 IST

LHC admits plea seeking unconditional travel permission for Nawaz Sharif

Lahore (Pakistan), Nov 15 (ANI): Rejecting the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the Lahore High Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list unconditionally.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:26 IST

Gilgit Baltistan: Protests against tax-hike turn massive

Gilgit, PoK (ANI) Nov 15 (ANI): Weeks-long protests against the taxation laws are gaining momentum and reaching wide across Gilgit Baltistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:43 IST

UK top defence officials to visit India later this month: Envoy

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen defence cooperation, United Kingdom's top defence officials will visit India later this month, British High Commissioner, Dominic Asquith, told ANI on Friday.

Read More
iocl