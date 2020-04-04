Not WHO! Call it China Health Organisation, miffed Japan on coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo [Japan], April 4 (ANI): As China-originated coronavirus continues to rage across continents, perishng millions, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso had some harsh words for the World Health Organization and its compliance with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda.

Speaking to Japanese lawmakers on Sunday, Aso referenced a Change.org petition calling for the removal of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Although the details are murky, the WHO's previous Director-General was a Chinese national, and at that time, there were complaints all around," Aso said.

"And now, at least, the petition has gathered three hundred thousand signatures, or rather, five hundred thousand signatures."

"People think the World Health Organisation should change its name. It shouldn't be called the WHO, it should be renamed the Chinese Health Organization (CHO). This appeal is truly resonating with the people," the vice PM said.

The WHO has come under intense criticism for essentially not acting immediate actions over containing lethal infection that continues to rage and kill people across continents.

On January 23, Ghebreyesus had declined to declare the China virus outbreak as a global health emergency irrespective of viewing the surging cases.

Coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in November, has infected over 1.2 million around the world. Countries like the US have accused China of allowing coronavirus to spread to various other parts of the globe.

The bug has infected more than a million people and killed more than 54,000 worldwide, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

