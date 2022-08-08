Not "worried" but "concerned": Biden on Chinese military drills near Taiwan

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is "not worried" but "concerned" about Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, as he expressed concern over the scope of the drills.

"I'm not worried, but I'm concerned that they're moving as much as they are," Biden said while interacting with reporters today. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are," he added.

Biden's remarks come a week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to the self-governed island, over which China claims sovereignty.

China is conducting a number of military exercises in the wake of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan which angered the Asian powerhouse.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese military said it will continue drills near Taiwan focused on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes, according to the state media.



This comes as the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting joint drills in at least six areas around the island from August 4 to 7.

China is irked with the US over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which occurred last week despite warnings from Beijing.

Beijing claims Taiwan as a "breakaway province," and sees visits to the island by foreign officials and dignitaries as a provocation, and a violation of the "one-China" policy.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has appealed for international support for the self-governed island. The President said that the government and military are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our government and military are closely monitoring China's military exercises and information warfare operations, ready to respond as necessary. I call on the international community to support democratic Taiwan and halt any escalation of the regional security situation," the Taiwanese President tweeted.

A number of countries, including the United States, Australia and Japan, have condemned China's launch of ballistic missiles and urged China to immediately cease the military exercises.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. (ANI)

