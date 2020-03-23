Novel coronavirus doesn't spread airborne: WHO

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The World Health Organisation's (WHO) South-East Asia office on Monday said that the novel coronavirus doesn't spread airborne. However, there has been a reported possibility of aerosol transmission in a relatively closed environment with prolonged exposure.

The statement released by the WHO office says: "Airborne spread hasn't been reported for #COVID19. Chinese authorities reported the possibility of aerosol transmission in a relatively closed environment with prolonged exposure like ICUs-CCUs in hospitals, but more epid data analysis is needed to understand this."

Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director, WHO Southeast Asia, said: "Airborne spread has not been reported for COVID-19. Based on the information received so far and on our experience with other coronaviruses, COVID-19 appears to mostly spread through respiratory droplets (for instance when a sick person coughs) and close contact. This is WHO recommends hand and respiratory hygiene." (ANI)

