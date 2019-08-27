Bilawal Bhutto addressing a crowd on Monday (Picture Credits: Bilawal Bhutto/Twitter)
Bilawal Bhutto addressing a crowd on Monday (Picture Credits: Bilawal Bhutto/Twitter)

Now Pakistan can barely save PoK: Bilawal Bhutto

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:26 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): On the day when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened India of a nuclear war, Bilawal Bhutto- the leader of the country's National Assembly, criticised his government for its 'failed' policies on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In a video posted on his Twitter handle on Monday, Bhutto, the chief of Pakistan Peoples' Party can be seen addressing a gathering, and saying, "Earlier our policy on Kashmir would be on how to grab Srinagar, now it is about how to save Muzaffarabad."
Muzaffarabad is the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In addition, Bhutto also criticised Khan government's ineffective policies for the current state of affairs. He claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician has been attacking Prime Minister Modi for copying Hitler's fascist role in Germany.
"But we ourselves have a fascist among us who is detaining the political leadership of the country without any evidence," Bhutto exclaimed, apparently referring to the detaining of former prime minister Nawaz Shari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.
Bhutto's remarks came on the day when Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the southwestern French city of Biarritz. The two leaders agreed that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and that New Delhi and Islamabad can resolve their issues bilaterally.
Shortly after Modi-Trump meeting, Khan in a televised address to Pakistan said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir.
Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.
Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.
The Pakistan government has downgraded bilateral ties with India in the wake of the decision and said it will consider all steps to counter what it described "illegal steps" taken by New Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:10 IST

Beijing voices 'strong dissatisfaction' with G7 backing Hong...

Beijing [China], Aug 27 (ANI): China on Tuesday voiced 'strong dissatisfaction' with a joint statement issued by the G7 leaders supporting Hong Kong's autonomy and urging for peace after months of pro-democracy protests across the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:14 IST

Pak court issues notices over petition to quash cases against Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 65 others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:10 IST

Pak using terror, religion as tools to mislead Kashmiris, say activists

Rawalakot [PoK]/Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 27 (ANI): Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have accused Islamabad of spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with no regards for the locals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:58 IST

France urges US to revoke suspension on Iran oil sale to India

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to revoke the suspension imposed by his administration on the sale of Iranian crude oil to India, Sputnik reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:51 IST

Sudan urges UNSC to withdraw peacekeepers from Dafur by 2020

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 27 (ANI): Sudan has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to end the suspension of its troops' withdrawal from Dafur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:51 IST

Munich airport closes several terminals after person enters...

Munich [Germany], Aug 27 (ANI): Authorities have closed down several terminals at Munich airport in Germany after a person entered in a restricted area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:42 IST

UNSC to meet over N Korea weapon tests today

New York [US], Aug 27 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile tests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:41 IST

India, Dominican Republic sign visa waiver agreement

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): India and the Dominican Republic on Monday signed visa waiver agreement that would permit diplomatic passport holders of the two nations to travel and stay in each other's country without holding a visa for 90 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:28 IST

G7 leaders fail to reach consensus on Russia's reinstatement into format

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member states have failed to reach a consensus on Russia's reinstatement into the format, Frech President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:02 IST

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar unveils commemorative plaque of...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 27 (ANI): A restored commemorative plaque of the Mahatma Gandhi road in Antananarivo was jointly unveiled on Monday by the Indian High Commissioner to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and city's Mayor Lalao Ravalomanana to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:59 IST

Pak UN envoy meets UNGA President, discusses Kashmir issue

New York [US], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, on Monday met President of United National General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa and discussed the Kashmir issue, reported Express Tribune.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:01 IST

Brazil rejects G7 aid to tackle Amazon wildfires

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 27 (ANI): Brazil government on Monday rejected the aid by G7 members to fight wildfires in the Amazon and asked French President Emmanuel Macron to focus on "France and its colonies".

Read More
iocl