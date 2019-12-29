NRC internal matter of India: BGB DG Shafeenul Islam

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Director General of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Shafeenul Islam on Sunday said that the creation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) is completely an 'internal matter' of the Indian government and the relation between the BGB and the Border Security Forces (BSF) is 'very good.'

"This issue (National Register of Citizens) is completely an internal matter of the Indian government. Like any other border guarding force, the BGB works to prevent illegal crossing and will continue to do so," Islam said during a joint press conference with BSF DG Vivek Johri">BSF DG Vivek Johri here.

"Cooperation and friendship between the two forces are very good," he further said.

Islam is in India with a team of 11-member for the 49th Director-General level Border Co-ordination Conference.

The issues of border management were deliberated during the conference between the two forces. Both forces agreed to take strong measures to stop illegal border crossing.

Both sides also agreed to make all possible efforts to curb the menace of cattle smuggling or any other criminal activity and to ensure tranquillity on the borders.

With regards to smuggling of drugs, narcotics, arms, etc, both sides reviewed the steps being taken for prevention and agreed for sharing of real-time information, if any, including the relevant information of the apprehended criminals. (ANI)