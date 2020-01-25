Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 25 (ANI): Nepal government sources on Saturday clarified that National Register of Citizens (NRC) is India's issue and Kathmandu is not concerned about it.
Sources added that they haven't spoken to New Delhi regarding NRC. They also said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that the exercise is India's internal affair.
"We haven't spoken to the Indian Government, regarding NRC. They (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah) made it clear and it has not been necessary to talk about it, it's an issue of India," claimed a Nepal government source.
Protests are going on in several parts of India against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (ANI)
'NRC is not our concern'
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:33 IST
