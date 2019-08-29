National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi.
The duo met days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during G7 summit. Both the leaders confirmed that first Rafale fighter jets will be handed over to India in September.
In September 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over Euro 7.8 billion to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa are scheduled to receive the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation for India on September 20.
The officials here have said the Indian Rafale is far more advanced than the ones operating with the French Air Force and that is why the plane would continue to be used for training Indian pilots till May next year.
The Indian Air Force will deploy one each squadron of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in Bengal. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:52 IST

Pak military retains 'dominate influence' during Imran Khan...

Washington [US], Aug 29 (ANI): The Pakistan military, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:40 IST

Decision on closing of airspace for India to be taken by Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:26 IST

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid...

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 6,70,000 people in the southwestern part of Japan as rivers in the region are overflowing due to torrential rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:01 IST

Hong Kong Police to ban rally planned for coming weekend

Hong Kong, Aug 29 (ANI): After last week's violent clash between protesters and security forces, Hong Kong Police is planning to ban a rally and march planned for the coming weekend citing heightened safety concerns, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:26 IST

Dominican Republic: Postal stamp commemorating Gandhi's 150th...

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], Aug 29 (ANI): The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Pak FM writes to UNSC over J&K again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:31 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan's Hokkaido

Hokkaido [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:59 IST

Saudi airport allegedly attacked by Houthis

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was allegedly attacked by Houthis on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:41 IST

Hurricane Dorian: $260 million emergency fund approved in Puerto Rico

San Juan [Puerto Rico], Aug 29 (ANI): The Financial Oversight and Management Board in Puerto Rico on Wednesday approved USD 260 million in emergency reserve funds as Hurricane Dorian inched closer to the island.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:28 IST

Turkey can return to F-35 if it quits S-400 programme: Pentagon Chief

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Pentagon chief Mark Esper on Wednesday stated that Turkey could return to the F-35 programme if it opted out of Russia's S-400 air defence system.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Democratic Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday dropped out of the US Presidential race.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:18 IST

Emergency declared in Florida over Hurricane Dorian

Florida [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): A state of emergency has been declared in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall here early next week.

Read More
iocl