NSA Doval meets Netherlands PM's advisor, discusses geopolitical developments

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and discussed geopolitical developments.

Doval and Leeuwen had an intensive discussion covering a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major regional and global developments.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides. To commemorate this milestone, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is paying a State visit to the Netherlands (April 4-7) at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

The NSA Doval and his Dutch counterpart discussed recent geopolitical developments in their respective regions. Both of them underlined the importance for India and the Netherlands to remain engaged on these issues and intensify their contacts, including through policy dialogues on issues of mutual interest, sources said.

Resolving to stay in close touch, they agreed to strengthen the partnership between the two countries by expanding the ongoing defense, security and counter-terrorism cooperation, sources added.

Netherlands is a key trade and investment partner of India in the European Union. The Virtual Summit between Prime Minister and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on April 9 last year marked the high point of India-Netherlands interactions in the year 2021.

They also agreed on instituting a 'Strategic Partnership on Water' to further deepen the Indo-Dutch cooperation in the water-related sectors, and upgrading the JWG on water to Ministerial-level.

They had also exchanged views on regional and global challenges including climate change, counter-terrorism, COVID pandemic and agreed to leverage

the emerging convergences in new areas of Indo-Pacific, resilient supply chains and global digital governance. (ANI)