NSA Doval to hold bilaterals with counterparts from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan ahead of 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'.

Seven security czars from Russia, Iran and all five Central Asian countries will be landing in Delhi on Tuesday to attend first of its kind regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India.

National Security Advisers of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - will attend the Delhi meet on Afghanistan.



Doval is expected to hold meetings with the Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council- Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov on November 10

He will also hold meetings with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council, Uzbekistan, today evening, ahead of 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on November 10.

During the dialogue, India, along with seven other countries, will discuss in detail terror threats emanating from within Afghanistan and around it, extremism and radicalisation is also key concern among many participants. (ANI)

