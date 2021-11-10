NSA meet in Delhi: Iran calls for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Emphasizing that Afghanistan is facing a number of problems, including poverty and terrorism, Iran on Wednesday said an inclusive government in Kabul is the solution to deal with the current crisis.

"Basically in Afghanistan, we have just crises, the crisis of migration and refugees, and the solution comes only through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups," said Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"We are really hopeful through the exchange of opinions and ideas we have would be able to achieve what has been the objectives and aims of this forum," he further said.

Shamkhani also said that "issues of multilateral dimensions, the issues which have already destroyed Afghanistan" would be discussed.

"I am very much proud and happy to the fact that the meetings in Tehran have been continued and we are able to consult each other in order to resolve the crisis," he added.

Iran in similar format had hosted the dialogues previously.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - are attending the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

Ajit Doval, who is charing the dialogue on Afghanistan, earlier called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

"This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberation will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan during the meeting.

It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations.

The MEA added that the dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability. (ANI)