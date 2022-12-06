NSAs, security councils of Central Asian countries call Chabahar port 'important'

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): National Security Advisors and Security Councils of the Central Asian countries emphasised the 'importance' of the Chabahar Port and discussed further development of this transport corridor as it played a crucial role during the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and in the delivery of humanitarian goods to the Afghan people by international organizations, according to the Joint Communique of 1st India-Central Asia meeting of National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils.

During the meeting, the Central Asian nations were urged to take into account joining the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor, as well as India.

"India and Central Asian member countries of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), as well as the Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor, called upon other Central Asian countries to consider joining these initiatives," according to the Joint Communique of 1st India-Central Asia meeting of National Security Advisers.

The National Security Advisors also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security and stability of the region, reiterating strong support for a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan.

According to the official statement, the leaders also reiterated the significance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which states that no terrorist organisations, including those included in UNSC Resolution 1267, should be given asylum or permitted to exploit Afghanistan's territory.

"The territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts and reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), that no terrorist organizations including those designated by the UNSC Resolution 1267 should be provided sanctuary or allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan," the statement read.

Moreover, counterterrorism, regional security and the situation in Afghanistan were the dominating issues during the meeting of "National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils" of Central Asian countries, who gathered in the national capital on Tuesday.

Addressing the Central Asian representatives here, Uzbekistan Secretary Security Council Viktor Makhmudov said Tuesday's agenda was important in coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and expansion of practical cooperation on Afghanistan.

Tajikistan's Security Council Secretary Nasrullo Mahmudzoda said new challenges and threats, including cybercrime, cyber terrorism, and environmental, and biological threats, are emerging against the background of instability and uncertainty in different parts of the world.

He underlined that the highly destructive ideology of religious radicalism is advancing rapidly. "In this context, security issues remain a key focus of our work."

In establishing strategies to combat terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, central Asian nations and India share a common interest, according to Marat Imankulov, the Secretary to the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan.

On the other hand, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval emphasised making countering terror financing a priority for India and other countries in the region.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of "National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils" with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Doval said, "Afghanistan is an important issue concerning us all."

"India's concerns and objectives ...and immediate priority and the way forward, are similar to many of those around the table," Doval said.

The first one-day NSA-level meeting on Tuesday followed the first summit in January 2022 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

NSA Doval said that India-Central Asia Summit held in January this year formed the basis of Tuesday's meeting. Doval said the meeting comes at a time of great churn in international relations and uncertainty about the future.

This first India-Central Asia coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asian countries. During the meeting, the participants called strongly for the early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism as well, the Joint Communique stated.

The gathering is a result of the decision made during the first India-Central Asia Summit (27 January 2022) to organise regular meetings of secretaries of the Security Council to discuss issues of regional security. (ANI)