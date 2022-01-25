NSG chief M A Ganapathy signs MoU with Uzbekistan's Commander of National Guard

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Director-General of National Security Guards M A Ganapathy and Uzbekistan's Commander of the National Guard Major General Djuraev Rustom signed an MoU on cooperation.



The MoU was signed virtually on Tuesday. The MoU aims to facilitate Joint Training, exchange of expertise and best practices between the two elite forces.

