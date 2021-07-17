Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 45,591 to over 19.3Mln

Berlin [Germany], July 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 45,591 to 19,308,109 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,456 to 540,398 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.95 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.



A day earlier, the country confirmed 52,789 new coronavirus cases, with 1,548 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 608,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 189.33 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

