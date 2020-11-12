Number of COVID-19 infections in Mongolia rises to 382

Ulan Bator (Mongolia), November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections in Mongolia rose to 382 after 14 new cases were recorded in the past two days, including the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in the country, Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

"A total of 993 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country over the past two days and 14 of them were positive," the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu said at a press conference.

Among the new cases, 13 were imported from foreign countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, and South Korea.



The remaining one is a Mongolian woman who is considered to be the first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case in the country, according to the NCCD.



The woman is the wife of a Mongolian transport driver who returned home from abroad via Altanbulag border point and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from the 21-day mandatory isolation.



At least 24 people in close contact with the couple have been isolated, and other people who had contact with them are being identified.



The Asian country has not seen a single COVID-19-related death so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

