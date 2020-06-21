Kabul [Afghanistan], June 21 (ANI): A convoy with Nuristan Governor Hafiz Abdul Qayyum has been attacked by some terrorists resulting in one death and one person seriously wounded.
The convoy was attacked by some unknown terrorists close to the Mahipar area of eastern Kabul around 7 am, resulting in one guard killed and another wounded, TOLOnews quoted Qayyum as saying. (ANI)
Nuristan Governor's convoy attacked by terrorists, 1 killed
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:19 IST
