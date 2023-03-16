Official Twitter handle of Nepal Prime Minister's office restored after being hacked

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 16 (ANI): The official Twitter handle of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda's' office has been restored, Nepal PM's office said in a statement.



The development comes after Nepal Prime Minister's Office was hacked on Thursday. The Nepal PM's office in a statement said that an investigation into the issue has been initiated.

"We deeply regret the tweets made from the account that was compromised since 15 March evening. All the measures of securities had been adopted including the Two Factor Authentication 2(FA). Despite it there has been unauthorized access into the account which is now being investigated and results of investigation will be released soon," Nepal Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was seen. On the official Twitter handle, @PM_Nepal pinned a tweet regarding the NFT which read, "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit! https://thesummoning.party." Notably, the official Twitter handle of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda's' office has over 690 K followers. (ANI)

