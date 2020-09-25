Officials from Australia, Japan, US, India, focus on sharing best practices to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the US Department of State in a video conference on Friday spoke about the importance of sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic.



"In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the officials underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains and sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic. The officials reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further added that the officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms particularly the leaders-led East Asia Summit, in the regional architecture for the India-Pacific, and their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realising a common and promising vision for the India-Pacific.

"They appreciated the Vietnamese chairmanship of the ASEAN and looked forward to the 15th East Asia Summit in November this year. The officials looked forward to the ministerial consultations to be held later this year," it said further. (ANI)

