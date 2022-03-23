OIC last opportunity for Imran Khan to stay relevant in Pakistan

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI): Desperate to stay politically relevant in the face of an upcoming no-confidence vote against him, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is using what may be his last opportunity in the international arena to bring up Kashmir and Palestine, say analysts.

Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, in a blog in The Times of Israel said that Khan faces a series of defections from his party which indicate that he may lose.

According to him, Khan PM is using what may be his last opportunity in the international arena to bring up Kashmir and Palestine in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meetings held in Islamabad.

All Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meetings, especially those hosted by Pakistan, end up being a forum for bashing India and Israel, as was the 17th extraordinary meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers in December, in Islamabad. Pakistan is the OIC chair for 2022-2023.

"Honorable foreign ministers we have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir I'm sad to say that we have been able to make no impact at all they don't take us seriously. We are a divided house and those powers know it," Khan said in his inaugural speech not specifically naming Israel and India.



"We are 1.5 billion people and yet our voice to stop this blatant injustice is insignificant we're not talking about conquering some country we simply talking about the human the human rights of the people of Kashmir and Palestine." he continued, addressing the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan started his keynote address by welcoming and congratulating all the visiting foreign ministers and other dignitaries on the designation of March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, reported The Times of Israel.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday said Beijing was attending the 48th meeting of OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers for developing a partnership with the Muslim world besides promoting unity and cooperation for multilateralism.

Yi is a "special guest" for the OIC summit, which may be Imran Khan's last international engagement as Prime Minister, said Restelli.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday will take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker's office said on Sunday, heightening fears of political turmoil in the country.

In case Khan won't survive the no-confidence motion on Friday, this adds significant concerns to Pakistan's democracy and security. Pakistan, a nuclear power, is now facing tensions with the Taliban, which it supported on the Afghan border.

As he loses control of the parliament, Khan has increased his "anti-west", anti-India and anti-Israel rhetoric and grown closer to Russia, China and other dictatorial powers, said Restelli. (ANI)

