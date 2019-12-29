OIC to convene meeting on Kashmir in Islamabad: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 29 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is expected to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Kashmir, as well as the enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, sources, told the Express Tribune, adding that the ministerial-level meeting is expected to be held in Islamabad in April 2020.

The development has come days after Saudi Arabia's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud paid a visit to Islamabad during which he held talks with his Pakistan counter Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prince Faisal's maiden visit to the country has come days after Khan pulled out of a key summit of Muslim nations held in Malaysia last week.

Pakistan had decided to stay away from the Kuala Lumpur summit of some 20 Muslim countries reportedly due to pressure exerted by Riyadh, given that the summit could lead to the setting up of an organisation parallel to the existing Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. (ANI)

