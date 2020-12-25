Oli inducts 8, reassigns 6 Ministers on board after dissolving parliament

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 25 (ANI): KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of now caretaker government, on Friday inducted eight new ministers while a portfolio of six ministers has been reassigned. Oli made changes on board the Cabinet after dissolving parliament earlier this week which had led a majority of seven ministers on board to resign en-masse.

In the latest round of changes on Council of Ministers, Oli welcomed Top Bahadur Rayamajhi as Minister for Energy, Mani Thapa as Minister for Water Supply, Prabhu Sah as Minister for Urban Development, and Prem Ale as Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation.

Similarly, Oli appointed Ganesh Thagunna as Minister for General Administration, Gauri Shanker Chaudhary as Minister of Labor and Employment, and Julie Kumari Mahato as Minister for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens.



In the latest round of cabinet reshuffle and the first, since the dissolution of parliament, Oli relieved one Minister and one state minister from their respective portfolios.

Jagat Bishwakarma, Minister for Youths and Sports and Modi Dugar, State Minister for Industry has been relieved from their ministerial duties in the latest round of reassignment of Ministers on board. Oli has replaced, Jagat Bishwakarma with Dawa Lama as Minister for Youths and Sports while assigning Bimala Bishwakarma as State Minister for Industry.

Apart from the new appointments on board, Oli has appointed Krishna Gopal Shrestha as Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Hridayesh Tripathi as Minister for Health and Population, Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe as Minister for Land Management and Reforms, Padma Aryal as Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Lila Nath Shrestha as Minister for Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

All newly appointed Ministers on Friday late evening took an oath of office and secrecy which was administered by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, held at Sheetal Niwas in capital Kathmandu. (ANI)

