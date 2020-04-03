Olympic torch relay to start from earthquake-hit Fukushima next year

Tokyo [Japan], April 3 (ANI): The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to open on July 23, 2021.

The Olympic flame has already arrived at Fukushima prefecture. The Japanese call it "The Fire of Reconstruction".

On March 11, 2011, the Great East Japan earthquake occurred and Fukushima prefecture was severely damaged by tsunami and led to the accident at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. Nive years have passed and the reconstruction of the affected town is steadily advancing.

While the Tokyo Olympics was postponed, the torch relay will start again from Fukushima to encourage the people of Fukushima and Japan. J-Village was used by many athletes mainly for soccer as a sports facility.

After the nuclear power plant accident, the site was used as a precursor to reconstruction base as parking and protective clothing fitting place for workers.

The start ceremony in J-Village was cancelled, but the governor of Fukushima Prefecture said that torch relay should start from J-Village next year. Most of the people in Japan agree to this because they recognise it is a symbolic issue for Fukushima and Japan. "The Fire of Reconstruction" is never extinguished.

Recovering work is progressing dynamically including removal of debris on the site and spent nuclear fuel, the construction of embankment and the storage of waste such as contaminated water. Now, 96 per cent of the area has been recovered to a safe area that workers and staff can enter with simple masks and general work suits.

Based on the sampling survey, radioactive materials are now below the national standard. Such work will be steadily advanced toward de-commission over the next 30 to 40 years. There is a constant effort to ensure the safety of the Fukushima Prefecture and Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited the site in April last year and there was a great response to a photograph of him not wearing protective clothing. The cafeteria of this facility uses Fukushima prefecture ingredients to serve workers delicious 3,000 meals a day. It is the place of relaxation for working people and it is the place to regain working energy.

Fukushima Prefecture has expatriated the staff to ensure the safety of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. The close relation between TEPCO and Fukushima Prefecture is integral to keep safety.

Fukushima Prefecture publishes information on safety such as reports on the activities, decommissioning work, and spatial dose rates. It is integral for safe and relieved life.

The work on decommissioning, which TEPCO and Fukushima Prefecture are working together, has given many people a mind of safe and secure and is making sure that they are moving forward toward reconstruction for a bright future. (ANI)

